LONDON Oct 29 Britain's Serious Fraud Office
(SFO) confirmed on Wednesday it had formally launched a criminal
investigation into accounting practices at Tesco Plc,
Britain's largest retailer.
The financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority
(FCA), promptly confirmed it was discontinuing its own separate
investigation with immediate effect following a consultation
with the SFO.
Tesco, which has suffered a string of recent profit warnings
and management exits, is being investigated after the retailer
overstated first-half profits by $263 million pounds (424
million).
