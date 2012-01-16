LONDON Jan 16 Shareholders want Britain's
Tesco Plc to tighten rules on when its executives can
trade shares, after a senior manager sold stock eight days
before the company issued a profit warning which hammered its
share price.
Investors said the rules needed revising to put greater
distance between the timing of share deals by executives and
significant company announcements.
"Companies need to be very careful about when they allow
people to sell shares ahead of announcements," said Paul
Mumford, a fund manager at Cavendish Asset Management. "I think
it reflects quite badly on them (Tesco)".
The world's third-biggest retailer said on Friday UK chief
operating officer Noel Robbins did not know about the imminent
profit warning when he sold around 202,000 pounds ($309,000) of
shares and neither he nor the company had broken any rules.
Under British listing rules, executives are barred from
trading in shares during so-called "close periods" between the
end of a financial period and the reporting of results.
In the case of Tesco, which was reporting on its performance
for just a seven-week trading period, that ran from Jan. 7 to
Jan. 12.
Rivals like J Sainsbury and Marks & Spencer
both imposed "close periods" of around four weeks ahead of their
key Christmas trading figures -- although they were also
reporting full quarterly figures.
One top-20 investor in Tesco said the group's Chief
Executive Phil Clarke should forego his annual bonus to atone
for an error in judgement in approving the sale and that he
could not afford to put another foot wrong as he seeks to
restore Tesco's fortunes.
ROCKY POSITION
"He is in a bit of a rocky position at the moment and he is
going to have to do something fairly rapidly to convince people
that he has control of this company," the shareholder said on
condition of anonymity.
"It would be a nice gesture to pass on the bonus," he said,
calling for a "full and frank account" of events that led up to
the share sale.
Tesco declined to comment on whether it would review its
rules on close periods, or whether Clarke would forego a bonus.
Several Tesco executives have sold a significant number of
shares over the past year, including Finance Director Laurie
McIlwee, head of retail services Andrew Higginson, U.S. chief
Tim Mason and internet head Ken Towle.
The top-20 investor said Clarke should consider bold
strategic moves to rebuild confidence.
"One of the things I think is very interesting is that the
property that they own is worth more than the current share
price ... and if they decide they do not need that to underpin a
UK growth plan, maybe they could look to dispose some of that
land bank," he said.
Cavendish's Mumford was wary of selling off stores, saying
proceeds in the short-term could be offset by rental payments
over the longer term.
He said he was a buyer of Tesco's shares around current
levels due to the company's dividend yield, its diversification,
its international growth opportunities and his belief the profit
warning would galvanise its experienced management team.
"It's a bit like tying a firework to the tail of a dog. The
dog will start running when you light the fuse," he said.
Tesco shares were down 1.5 percent at 312.05p by 1420 GMT,
having dropped as low as 312.00p -- their lowest since March
2009. The stock yields around 4.6 percent on the basis of its
payout for fiscal 2011.