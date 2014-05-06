BRIEF-Tesaro selects US Bioservices as specialty pharmacy partner for Zejula
* US Bioservices says has been selected by Tesaro, Inc as a specialty pharmacy partner for Zejula Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON May 6 Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, will launch its first own-brand smartphone by the end of the year, building on the success of the Hudl tablet it launched last year, it said on Tuesday.
A spokesman for the firm said the Tesco smartphone would run on Google's Android software and would be pre-installed with Tesco services.
Tesco has sold over 500,000 Hudl tablets and plans to launch a second version later this year.
Last month the firm's chief executive Philip Clarke vowed to win back shoppers with millions of pounds of price cuts after posting a second year of falling profits.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)
* JRjr33 - delay due to fieldwork beginning later than planned as a result of decision to change auditors, others involved in assisting co's filing process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: