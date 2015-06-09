SEOUL, June 9 Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd is considering bidding for Tesco Plc's South Korean unit, but nothing has been decided, a Hyundai spokesman said on Tuesday.

Troubled British retailer Tesco has hired HSBC to explore a sale of its South Korean operations, valued at about $6 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.

Hyundai Department Store has a market capitalisation of around 3.4 trillion won ($3 billion). ($1 = 1,117.3000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)