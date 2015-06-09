Kendrick Lamar's 'Damn' holds steady atop Billboard 200 chart
LOS ANGELES, May 1 Rapper Kendrick Lamar's latest album "Damn." held onto the top spot of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, holding off Drake and Ed Sheeran.
SEOUL, June 9 Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd is considering bidding for Tesco Plc's South Korean unit, but nothing has been decided, a Hyundai spokesman said on Tuesday.
Troubled British retailer Tesco has hired HSBC to explore a sale of its South Korean operations, valued at about $6 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.
Hyundai Department Store has a market capitalisation of around 3.4 trillion won ($3 billion). ($1 = 1,117.3000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
LOS ANGELES, May 1 Rapper Kendrick Lamar's latest album "Damn." held onto the top spot of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, holding off Drake and Ed Sheeran.
May 1 Bill Shine, co-president of Fox News Channel, has become the latest executive to resign in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal at the cable channel, and will be partly replaced by Fox's highest-ranking female executive.