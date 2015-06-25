SEOUL, June 25 Snack manufacturer Orion Corp has submitted a preliminary bid for British retailer Tesco's South Korean unit Homeplus, the maker of "Choco Pie" said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Orion and private equity firms Affinity Equity Partners, Carlyle Group and CVC Capital Partners were among seven to eight preliminary bidders for the unit, a Korean newspaper reported on Thursday. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)