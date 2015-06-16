By Joyce Lee and Denny Thomas
| SEOUL/HONG KONG, June 17
SEOUL/HONG KONG, June 17 Any buyer of Tesco's
$6 billion South Korea unit will need a strategy to
boost returns in a lethargic and saturated market for
traditional retailers, likely involving real estate sales and a
greater focus on Internet shopping.
Britain's Tesco has hired HSBC to advise on a
potential sale of its South Korean unit, Homeplus, Reuters
reported this month, in what could be Asia-Pacific's largest
private equity deal and the No. 2 merger in the Asian consumer
sector.
Given the scarcity of big buyout targets in Asia, the sale
is generating strong interest among buyout firms including KKR &
Co and Carlyle Group, sources with knowledge of
the sale process said. That's despite difficulties posed by
South Korea's crowded retail sector, a sluggish and fast-aging
economy, plus regulatory and labour challenges.
"Anyone going with the view of closing unprofitable shops,
cutting work force, will be in for a surprise," a senior Hong
Kong-based investment banker familiar with the process said,
citing likely opposition from labour unions.
"It's a tough market but there are some low-hanging fruits
in terms of stripping property assets," said the banker, who
declined to be identified as the discussions are confidential.
Homeplus Co Ltd's property holdings, consisting mainly of
stores, had a book value of 3.09 trillion won ($2.77 billion) as
of the end of February, according to a regulatory filing.
With about 400 stores including 140 hypermarkets, 88 of
which it owns, Homeplus has raised about 1.2 trillion won since
2012 by selling and leasing back eight of its biggest-selling
stores, according to South Korean deal website Invest Chosun.
Its prime real estate holdings include a hypermarket in
densely populated Seoul suburb Euijeongbu, which frequently
ranks among its top 5 stores by sales.
But it's a crowded field. South Korea has nearly 500
hypermarkets for a population of 50 million, or twice what the
industry considers optimal. The difficulties prompted Carrefour
and Wal-Mart to quit the country in 2006.
In a nod to a fiercely competitive market, Homeplus earlier
this year sacrificed an equivalent of about 100 billion won in
annual profit, or almost half of last year's earnings, by
cutting prices on some 500 kinds of fresh produce.
"Competing by undercutting price has become the norm and is
expected to continue in future," said Lee Kyoung-hee, principal
researcher at Shinsegae Research Institute.
ONLINE GROWTH
As the population ages faster than in any other developed
economy and households shrink, retail sales in South Korea grew
just 1.4 percent in each of the past two years, lagging broader
economic growth.
E-commerce, however, jumped 17 percent last year to 45.2
trillion won, or 14 percent of total retail sales, and
hypermarkets have been scrambling to build share in a fragmented
online segment where most players lose money.
Homeplus' share of South Korea's online retail market has
risen steadily but was still just 645 billion won last year,
according to Euromonitor data in a CLSA report, for market share
of just 2 percent, in line with larger rival E-Mart.
"Hypermarket chains like Homeplus have been bolstering
online sales as a possible growth solution, among admittedly few
options," said Kim Tae-hong, analyst at Yuanta Securities Korea.
Lower priced warehouses have been another bright spot for
Korean retailers, but while both E-Mart and Lotte Shopping's
third-placed Lotte Mart have warehouse brands,
Homeplus does not.
Meanwhile total revenues for existing hypermarket stores
have declined since 2012 when new rules required them to close
for two Sundays a month to protect traditional markets. Homeplus
saw a drop in same-store sales for two straight years.
($1 = 1,116.6500 won)
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Stephen Coates)