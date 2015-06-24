SEOUL, June 25 Private equity firms Affinity
Equity Partners, Carlyle Group and CVC Capital Partners
were among 7 to 8 preliminary bidders for Tesco's South
Korean unit, a Korean newspaper reported on Thursday.
The Korea Economic Daily said private equity firms MBK
Partners, Goldman Sachs Principal Investment Area, TPG
and snackmaker Orion Corp were also among the
preliminary bidders that expressed interest for the around $6
billion business, citing an unnamed investment banking source.
Tesco has hired HSBC to explore a sale of its South
Korean operations, people familiar with the matter told Reuters
earlier this month.
Spokesmen for Affinity, MBK, CVC and Orion could not be
immediately reached. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)