LONDON Jan 15 Lower prices and more staff got
the headlines on Friday as the drivers of Tesco's
better-than-expected Christmas performance. But behind the
scenes moves to get more stock on shelves, and get it there
faster, were also important factors.
These efforts, part of Chief Executive Dave Lewis' redesign
of Tesco's operations, could have a longer lasting impact on the
revival of Britain's biggest supermarket group after several
years in turmoil.
When Lewis joined in September 2014, poor replenishment of
stock and product availability were major issues for the grocer.
However, Tesco's Christmas numbers indicated major progress in
this area.
"I recognise that this may not be the most glamorous (and)
noticeable part of our transformation but it is perhaps one of
the most important," Lewis told reporters.
The new supply chain processes, such as better forecasting
and computer systems, meant that during the peak Christmas week
Tesco's total product availability was around 4 percent higher
year-on-year.
Deliveries from Tesco's warehouses to its large stores
showed a 2.5 percentage points improvement on their on-time
performance, while for convenience stores delivery on-time was
up more than 18 percentage points.
Those improvements meant some salad and fruit, for example,
could have an extra two days on shelves before reaching sell-by
dates.
"Why does this matter? It demonstrates the improvements that
we're making under the hood of our business, in how the company
actually works," said Lewis.
"What it means is that whether customers are shopping in
store or for home delivery they have been able to get more of
what they wanted."
Tesco shares rose 6 percent on Thursday after it reported a
surprise rise in Christmas sales, suggesting the firm may
finally be recovering.
Sainsbury's and Morrisons have also
reported better-than-expected festive sales this week, adding to
signs that Britain's biggest supermarket chains are making
progress in their fight against the fast-growing German
discounters Aldi and Lidl.
