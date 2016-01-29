LONDON Jan 29 Britain's biggest supermarket
group Tesco said it would reduce opening hours at some
of its 24-hour stores, as part of plans to adapt to the shift in
customers' shopping habits.
The company, which began operating 24-hour stores 20 years
ago, said 76 out of its 400 24-hour shops would be affected by
the change. They will now close at midnight and reopen at 0600.
These efforts, part of Chief Executive Dave Lewis' redesign
of Tesco's operations, could have a longer lasting impact on the
revival of the supermarket group after several years in turmoil.
Profit, sales and asset values at Tesco have been hit by
shifts in shopping habits and the rise of discounters Aldi
and Lidl.
When Lewis joined in September 2014, poor replenishment of
stock and product availability were major issues for the grocer.
However, the supermarket in January reported Christmas sales
at UK stores open over a year rose 1.3 percent, well ahead of
analysts' forecasts of a fall of 1-3 percent.
The reduction in opening hours would free up staff to
replenish more products on the shelves overnight, Tesco said,
resulting in more item availability and stores looking better.
"With the growth of online grocery shopping, these stores
saw very few customers during the night," said Tony Hoggett,
Tesco's Retail Director in a statement.
"We'll continue to make changes in store in ways that will
make shopping at Tesco a better experience for our customers, at
the times they want to shop."
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, editing by David Evans)