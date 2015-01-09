* Moody's downgrade prompts little movement in bonds
* All eyes on S&P, which could cause index move
* Property bonds hit harder
By Robert Smith and Anil Mayre
LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - Tesco's bonds traded up on Friday
morning despite the company losing its prized Moody's
investment-grade credit rating, although the recovery might be
short-lived if other rating agencies follow suit.
Tesco's largest euro deal, a EUR1.25bn 1.375% 2019 issue,
widened from mid-swaps plus 201bp to 251bp on Thursday morning
as jitters around a potential downgrade spread.
However, the rout did not last and the bond closed at 226bp.
It has snapped even tighter since to plus 196bp.
"It's very common for bonds to trade off until the agencies
junk, and then start to appreciate again after the fact," said a
bond investor at a large UK asset manager.
The downgrade was largely expected. A high-yield investor
said there was a rumour on Thursday morning that Moody's would
lower Tesco following an investor meeting that began at 1130
GMT.
The rating agency waited until late on Thursday evening to
cut its rating by one notch to Ba1 with a stable outlook.
While Tesco's bonds may have shrugged off one downgrade to
junk, the reaction could be more painful if other agencies
follow Moody's lead. That would push the debt into high-yield
bond indices, which in turn could cause forced selling.
Tesco's CFO said during the investor meeting that he had
spent many hours with all three rating agencies outlining its
new strategy the previous day.
Fitch maintained its BBB- rating on Thursday, but still has
a negative outlook due to the "significant execution risks"
around the new strategy.
This puts the spotlight on Standard & Poor's, which has the
company's BBB- rating on CreditWatch Negative and has yet to
make public its assessment of Tesco's turnaround plan.
"S&P seems to have been a bit more generous so it's more of
a coin toss, but if they follow suit then you might see
technical selling begin in earnest," said the first investor.
"Long-only sterling investors such as pension funds are up
to the gills in Tesco paper, and this is a lot of debt for
high-yield investors to digest. It also has an unusual bond
structure for a high-yield issuer with a lot of property backed
debt."
He added, however, that Telecom Italia's move into the
high-yield indices in 2013 went far more smoothly than most had
expected.
Tesco has 6bn outstanding of euro corporate bonds and £3bn
in sterling, according to Tradeweb, together with just over
£3.5bn of property bonds under the Tesco Property Finance
programme.
PROPERTY BONDS SUFFER
Some of those property bonds have been knocked back by the
downgrade.
Tesco Property Finance 6's £493m 2044 bond, for example, was
bid at a cash price of 95.875 on Thursday morning, but had
dropped nearly 10 points to 86 on Friday.
"The property deals have been badly hurt as they are largely
owned by less active pension and life insurance funds in
buy-and-hold mandates," said an investor at a small UK asset
manager.
"Being dinged to high-yield by Moody's means forced selling
for the time being under those mandates."
(Reporting by Robert Smith and Anil Mayre, editing by Helene
Durand and Julian Baker)