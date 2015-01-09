* Moody's cuts Tesco debt rating to non-investment grade
* Move follows strategy update from new Tesco CEO
* Shares dip after 15 percent leap on Thursday
By James Davey
LONDON, Jan 9 The downgrading of Tesco's
debt to "junk" status could limit its bargaining power
on asset sales as well as symbolising the decline in fortunes of
Britain's biggest retailer.
Ratings agency Moody's downgraded the company's debt to
non-investment grade late on Thursday on expectations that
profits will remain challenged by the rapid changes in the
British supermarket sector.
That spoiled a day when Tesco's shares had risen as much as
15 percent after the grocer reported Christmas trading that was
not as bad as feared and investors welcomed plans from new Chief
Executive Dave Lewis to slash costs and sell assets to fund
lower prices and recover lost market share.
Shares in Tesco fell 2.5 percent on Friday while its bonds
largely shrugged off the news, which had been anticipated.
Lewis has the tough task of restoring faith in Tesco, once
the dominant force in the British retail landscape, after a 263
million pound ($400 million) accounting scandal and four profit
warnings last year.
Clive Black, analyst at Shore Capital, said the obvious time
to have downgraded Tesco's debt would have been 12-18 months ago
when the firm was in a tailspin, "not (now) when management is
demonstrably cutting costs, conserving cash, prioritising
de-leveraging and demonstrating some signs of improved trading."
Because many major investors are not allowed to own bonds
below investment grade, known as junk bonds, some could be
forced to sell their holdings.
"Borrowing costs will rise, at a time of squeezed operating
margins, and Tesco's negotiating leverage on future business
disposals will be much reduced," said independent retail analyst
Nick Bubb.
FIGHTING BACK
With Lewis indicating more price cuts are likely an industry
price war also looks set to escalate in 2015.
This week has also seen Wal-Mart's Asda and
Sainsbury's announce further price reductions, while
Morrisons is promising to match German discounters Aldi
and Lidl on price with its loyalty scheme.
Some analysts reckon discounter growth rates may have peaked
as the "big four" retaliate with price cuts.
"2015 could be the year Tesco grasps the nettle and gives
its faltering rivals, and perhaps even the discounters, food for
thought," said analysts at retail research group Conlumino.
Analysts are however wary that "Black Friday" promotions on
Nov. 28 may have flattered Tesco's sales over the Christmas
period and wondered if an improved performance in general
merchandise was sustainable.
Moody's said Tesco could get back to an investment grade
rating if it delivered an adjusted debt-to-core earnings ratio
of 4.5 times or below, from the around 6 times it expects it to
hit at the end of Tesco's 2014-15 year.
Asset sales would help. Tesco is considering its options for
data-gathering business Dunnhumby and analysts think it could
also sell or spin off assets in Asia or eastern Europe.
It is also cutting spending and costs, by cancelling the
planned development of 49 mostly large stores in response to
customers shopping locally and online.
Mark Charlton from real estate firm Colliers said some of
the sites in the south of England could be sold to residential
developers, but it would probably be hard to find buyers for the
rest, meaning their value would have to be written down.
