* Tesco seeks to rebuild relations with suppliers
* Company culling thousands of products
* Aims to focus on better-selling items, fund price cuts
By James Davey and Neil Maidment
LONDON, June 30 Suppliers to Tesco can
expect a better deal from Britain's biggest supermarket chain as
it tries to sustain a tentative revival -- providing their wares
survive a cull that is removing thousands of products from
shelves.
Last week Tesco enjoyed the first fruits of a radical
shake-up of its 3,000 British suppliers as new deals and changes
to product ranges helped to feed price reductions that drove
better than expected quarterly sales.
Chief Executive Dave Lewis faces a tough battle to rebuild
trust with suppliers shattered by a 263 million pound ($414
million) accounting scandal last year.
Lewis, who joined Tesco from consumer goods company Unilever
last September, is axing almost a third of Tesco's
90,000 product lines. He is focusing on securing better deals
with fewer partners on best-selling items to help fund lower
prices.
The plans are good news for suppliers of the most popular
brands. They'll have more clarity on income and will benefit
from increased shelf space and potentially higher sales volumes.
Premier Foods CEO Gavin Darby, whose company makes
British kitchen staples such as Mr Kipling cakes and Bisto
gravy, told Reuters he welcomed the Lewis plan.
"After 30 odd years in this industry I have rarely seen an
alignment of the stars in terms of where the big retailers are
going and big branded manufacturers," Darby said.
Own label suppliers and producers such as meat farmers are
also seeing traditional one-year agreements extended to three or
five year deals as Tesco looks to strengthen ties.
But for those who miss out, it's grim news. Notable
household names no longer to be found on Tesco shelves include
Rachel's Organic yoghurt and AB Foods' Kingsmill bread.
SALAD AND SUSHI
After decades of dominance, Tesco's sales and profits dived
as shoppers fell out of love with its big out-of-town stores and
took a shine to German discounters Aldi and Lidl which keep
prices down by limiting their product ranges to about 1,500
items.
Tesco will expect suppliers to part finance its
multi-million pound price cuts by trimming their own margins. In
return, Lewis is offering more straightforward contracts.
The aim is to reassert Tesco's dominance of a sector in
which Asda, Sainsbury's and Morrisons
remain its largest rivals. Despite its problems, Tesco still has
a market share of over 28 percent, compared with 16.5 percent
for closest challengers Sainsbury's and Asda.
"Tesco is still the market leader in the UK and scale is
very important in this industry, leading to purchasing synergies
and therefore a pricing advantage," said Chris Watt, fund
manager of Tesco investor Jupiter Growth and Income Fund.
Tesco investors have so far backed Lewis, with the firm's
shares up 14 percent over the last six months.
Savings, estimated at up to 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion)
by Shore Capital retail analyst Clive Black, will fund price
cuts that boost sales volumes but don't hurt margins.
"This is, alongside improving store sales densities, the
central component of his (Lewis') belief that Tesco UK can
achieve industry average margins or better," said Black, who
thinks margins of 3-4 percent are achievable after they
evaporated last year.
The Lewis impact is already evident. In the last few months
he has axed 30 percent of Tesco's sandwich range with space
given over to top sellers and expanded sushi and salad lines.
Both sales volume and value increased significantly,
outperforming the wider market.
Lewis has completed 15 of 33 category reviews, culling on
average 20 percent of products. The rest will take place over
the next 18 months, with decisions to be made on which of 238
lines of coffee and 224 different air fresheners to keep.
NEW TACTICS
In the past, Tesco's suppliers agreed deals only to be stung
by tactics such as unilateral demands for funding to maintain
relationships with Britain's most powerful supermarket.
Such behaviour came under scrutiny last year after Tesco's
huge profit misstatement which is now the subject of several
investigations, including one by Britain's Serious Fraud Office.
Historically Tesco and suppliers would agree an upfront
price, known as the front margin. But Tesco also had no fewer
than 24 other ways of gaining commercial income from suppliers
-- the back margin.
Lewis has pledged to shift Tesco's emphasis to the front
margin and by 2017 slash back margin options to three that are
common across the grocery industry -- retrospective payments for
achieving volume targets, payments for shelf promotions and
compensation for product recalls.
Tesco still has work to do to win back the confidence of
those suppliers it retains.
"(Suppliers are saying) I don't know whether they (Tesco)
are going to come back and rattle the tin for back margin when
they're under performance pressure at the year end," said David
Sables, CEO of Sentinel Management Consultants, a firm that
coaches major suppliers on how to negotiate with big UK grocers.
($1 = 0.6354 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise; Editing by Keith Weir)