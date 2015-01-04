LONDON Jan 4 British supermarket chain Tesco
will on Thursday announce drastic changes to supplier
contracts and job cuts to help rebuild its reputation after an
accounting scandal and four profit warnings last year, the
Sunday Times reported.
New chief executive Dave Lewis, who joined the supermarket
in September from Unilever, plans to scrap a complicated system
of supplier contracts based on rebates and penalty fees, the
paper said, citing senior sources.
Incorrectly booking payments from suppliers was at the
centre of Tesco's 2014 accounting debacle that led to a 263
million pound overstatement in profits.
Lewis is set to revamp supplier contracts by focusing on
sales volumes, with higher sales leading to cuts in supplier
prices, the newspaper said.
In Thursday's third-quarter trading update Lewis is also
expected to announce deep job cuts at Tesco's headquarters and
regional offices, the newspaper added.
Tesco did not respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)