LONDON Jan 29 Supermarket chains Tesco
and Waitrose are to begin "click and collect" services across
the London Underground network after signing a deal with the
city's transport authority.
The partnership with Transport for London (TfL),
which provides for an average 11 million journeys each day, will
enable commuters to pick up their online purchases from
underground stations.
Tesco and Waitrose will trial the scheme in six locations
initially. Tesco said its delivery vans will be located in
station car parks from next month and customers will be able to
collect their orders from the vans.
Waitrose said it is looking to install lockers inside
stations, and will disclose locations once details are
finalised.
The transport authority said it had been looking for
opportunities to work with local, national and international
retailers to provide a range of services.
"There is a fantastic opportunity for us to work with
commercial partners to deliver products and services that our
customers want, and as a result also grow revenues that we then
reinvest in improving the transport network," said Mike Brown,
managing director of London Underground.
The move follows the Mayor of London Boris Johnson's
decision to close 270 ticket offices, which has triggered the
biggest industrial action since 2010, with strikes planned over
the next two weeks.
TfL has said the partnership forms part of its wider
commercial strategy to help drive its income higher over the
coming years to 3.5 billion pounds ($5.79 billion).
"The additional TfL pick-up locations will give even greater
flexibility to our customers because they will have more options
to collect their shopping at a time and location that's most
convenient to them," said Andrew Yaxley, Tesco Managing Director
for London in a statement.
TfL has also been in talks with In Post to provide lockers