HONG KONG Feb 6 Tesco plc,
Britain's biggest retailer, started pre-marketing on Monday for
an initial public share offer (IPO) to raise about $500 by
bundling some of its shopping centres in Thailand into a listed
fund, Thomson Reuters publication IFR said.
Expected to be Thailand's biggest IPO in more than five
years, the sale is scheduled to be priced on Mar. 5. The listed
Tesco Lotus Property Fund will initially feature a portfolio of
15 existing shopping centres, each anchored by a hypermarket,
IFR said.
The pre-marketing will run for two weeks, with the roadshow
slated to start on Feb. 20. The listing will comprise an
international and a domestic tranche.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Nomura Holdings
, Phatra Securities and RBS are leading the
transaction, the report added.