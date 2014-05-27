ISTANBUL May 27 British retailer Tesco Plc's talks with various companies on partnership options for its Turkey business ended without a deal, the company's Turkish subsidiary Tesco Kipa said on Tuesday.

Tesco, the world's No. 3 retailer by sales, had been in talks with several companies over a possible restructuring of its struggling business in Turkey, where it has been present since 2003 but has suffered poor trading from its 191 stores recently.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)