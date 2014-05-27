BRIEF-MHP S.A. announces invitation to purchase notes for cash
* MHP S.A. announces invitation to purchase notes for cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL May 27 British retailer Tesco Plc's talks with various companies on partnership options for its Turkey business ended without a deal, the company's Turkish subsidiary Tesco Kipa said on Tuesday.
Tesco, the world's No. 3 retailer by sales, had been in talks with several companies over a possible restructuring of its struggling business in Turkey, where it has been present since 2003 but has suffered poor trading from its 191 stores recently.
SHANGHAI, April 18 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp will start testing hydrogen fuel-cell cars in China from October, part of an effort to determine the feasibility of selling its Mirai hydrogen electric passenger car in the market.