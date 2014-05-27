(Refiled to remove extraneous text characters in headline)
* Tesco Kipa's shares plunge
* Tesco's 192 stores in Turkey see poor trading
* Analysts predict more store closures
* Tesco's CEO under increasing pressure
By Asli Kandemir
ISTANBUL, May 27 UK-based retailer Tesco Plc
has failed to reach a deal with unnamed third parties
over its struggling business in Turkey, a new setback for Chief
Executive Philip Clarke as he seeks to rein in the group's
global expansion and fix the core business at home.
Tesco and the company's Turkish subsidiary Tesco Kipa
, which it bought in 2003 and now operates 192 stores,
made the announcement in brief statements on Tuesday.
Shares in Tesco Kipa fell 11.5 percent to 1.31 Turkish lira
($0.64), valuing the company at around 1.74 billion lira ($835
million). Tesco's shares were down 0.4 percent at 302.95 pence
at 1255 GMT.
Under pressure to focus on turning around falling sales in
Britain, where Tesco generates two thirds of its revenue, Clarke
has already done deals to sort out other problem businesses
abroad - in Japan, the United States and China.
"For Tesco, like in China, like in America, like in various
other deals they've done, this is about a considerable amount of
capital investment that hasn't produced any return," said Mike
Dennis, analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald.
"This is probably going to lead Tesco to close more stores
in the central part of Turkey and scale down its investment into
Turkey. So by definition the drag on Tesco's group return on
capital is going to continue."
Tesco Kipa, Turkey's sixth-largest supermarket chain,
reported a net loss of 630 million lira ($302 million) for the
fiscal year ended Feb. 28, although in the last quarter of that
period sales rose by almost 5 percent. It also made a net loss
of 293 million lira in the previous year.
The business has also been losing cash, with average free
cashflow a negative 205 million lira ($98 million) a year over
the five years between March, 2008 and February, 2013, according
to Thomson Reuters data. Over the same period cash flow from
investing activities averaged a negative 216 million lira a
year.
Foreign players like Tesco were drawn to Turkey by annual
retail sector growth rates of more than 10 percent, but fierce
competition in a fragmented market has seen margins squeezed.
Many Turks prefer to shop at local, family-run grocery
stores, with major retailers accounting for as little as 30-50
percent of the market, according to research by Boston
Consulting Group (BCG).
Tesco Kipa has a market share of just 1.4 percent.
Kipa said in its statement on Tuesday that Tesco's talks
with various companies "regarding partnership options" had ended
without agreement, while Tesco only said it had ended talks
concerning "potential options" for its Turkey business.
GRADUAL IMPROVEMENT?
Instead, Tesco said it would accelerate a plan to focus the
business on Kipa's heartland around Izmir on Turkey's western
coast, which it has said is very profitable, while "minimising
capital spending and improving profitability".
"The efforts of the team in Turkey are already evident in a
stronger customer offer and improved performance and there is
more we can do to drive stronger cash generation and returns,"
Tesco said in a statement.
Tesco has been restructuring Kipa's business in eastern
Turkey around Ankara, where its stores are bigger and the brand
is not so well known, closing nine loss-making stores in the
2013/14 fiscal year.
Tesco said last month it had seen a "gradual improvement" in
like-for-like sales in Turkey over the 2013/14 year although
revenue from the business fell 9 percent to 679 million pounds
($1.14 billion), as Kipa suffered from "strong competition and
our relative exposure to large store formats".
A Tesco Kipa official who declined to be named told Reuters:
"We think that Turkey is full of good opportunities and that
Tesco has reached the right decision ... We think our
performance in the last quarter is a good start on this path."
Tesco Kipa said in February it was in preliminary talks
"with various companies regarding various options" after the
Financial Times had said one possibility involved a combination
with the country's biggest food retailer, Migros.
Migros is owned by private equity firm BC
Partners.
Last month, Clarke came under new pressure as Tesco reported
a second straight year of falling profit and took a 734
million-pound charge on its European and Chinese businesses.
Tesco's British business is still losing market share even
after Clarke invested over 1 billion pounds on improving
services and stores, prompting the firm to abandon its
industry-leading margin target two months ago.
($1=0.5936 pounds)
($1 = 2.0829 lira)
(Additional reporting by Kate Holton and Neil Maidment in
London; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Daren Butler and
Greg Mahlich)