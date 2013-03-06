LONDON, March 6 Tesco, Britain's
biggest retailer, on Wednesday launched Clubcard TV, an online
video service that targets holders of its loyalty card with
advertising as they watch free movies and TV shows.
The service, free to the grocer's 16 million Clubcard
holders, is consistent with Tesco's strategy to personalise its
promotional and marketing activity, which the company said
helped it to post its highest sales growth in three years over
Christmas.
A TV service linked to the shopping loyalty card scheme
would also be highly appealing to advertisers, who have been
looking for ways to target different types of viewers more
accurately than is possible through the more scatter-gun
approach of traditional TV advertising.
"By using Clubcard, we can look at what customers buy from
us, what things they like, and then make an effort to target
adverts that are more relevant to them," said Scott Deutrom,
Clubcard TV's managing director.
The popularity of on-demand TV services has grown hugely in
recent years, helped by increasing broadband speeds across the
country and driven by consumers who do not wish to pay for a
full pay-TV package from the likes of BSkyB and Virgin
Media.
Advertisers that have signed up for the Tesco launch include
Kellogg, Johnson & Johnson, Colgate and
Danone, while content groups such as Warner Bros
, Daro Media and All3media are also on board.
It is the latest initiative in Tesco's turnaround plan for
its home market after a profit warning in January 2012 prompted
a strategic rethink.
Clubcard TV's content of films, documentaries, dramas and
comedies will be aimed at families and children.