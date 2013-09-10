LONDON, Sept 10 Tesco is set to dispose of its loss-making U.S. operation to billionaire Ron Burkle's Yucaipa investment company, marking the end of its failed attempt to crack the American market, a source close to the deal told Reuters.

The world's third largest retailer said it would exit its loss-making Fresh & Easy business in April, booking restructuring and other one-off costs of 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion).

Earlier on Tuesday the Financial Times, citing people familiar with the matter, said it was thought that Yucaipa would acquire the majority of nearly 200 Fresh & Easy stores, as well as its food production and distribution centre.

The FT said an announcement was expected imminently.