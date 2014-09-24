(Repeats Tuesday item)
* All big listed supermarkets warned of reporting risks on
supplier rebates
* Rules on rebate accounting well known
* Analysts say managers may have felt pressured to
accelerate income recognition
By Tom Bergin
LONDON, Sept 23 Tesco Plc's disclosure of huge
accounting mistakes over contracts with its suppliers shocked
industry analysts and executives, but not because they didn't
realise the potential for disaster.
On the contrary, they assumed that everyone in retailing was
fully aware of the risks involved in accounting for rebates paid
by suppliers to Britain's biggest supermarket groups, thanks to
auditors' warnings.
Therefore Tesco's revelation on Monday that it had
overstated its profit forecast for the first half of the year by
250 million pounds ($409 million) came as a nasty surprise and
wiped 2 billion pounds off its stock market value.
Auditors routinely list risks that companies may face, and
this year they have raised the supplier rebates - which have
become a major part of the grocery business - in a number of
firms' accounts following a change in disclosure rules.
The auditors for all three of Britain's biggest
publicly-quoted retailers - Tesco, Sainsbury's and
Morrisons - told investors in their most recent annual
reports that their businesses faced material risks regarding the
reporting of the supplier rebates. Those at the smaller online
retailer Ocado did likewise.
These cash payment or discount deals take many different
forms, but suppliers typically offer them to the retailers in
return for additional efforts to promote their products.
Accountants said that such disclosures by auditors
reflected more the growing importance of the supplier rebates
than worries that companies didn't know how to account for them.
"The rules are pretty well established," said a senior auditor
at one big accounting firm who asked not to be named.
Companies can even buy software packages to help to track,
analyse and account for such payments.
Nevertheless, deciding how the rebates should be treated in
accounts requires companies to exercise discretion, and therein
lies the risk of the kind of trouble that has hit Tesco.
Companies don't publish how much they receive in payments
from suppliers. But France's Carrefour, which vies
with Tesco as the world's second largest supermarket group by
revenue, said at the end of last year that it had over 1 billion
euros (now $1.3 billion) in outstanding receivables from
suppliers in relation to rebates and other commercial
incentives.
One industry executive said that rebate programmes typically
lasted less than six months so the actual payments - known as
supplier or commercial income - for a group of Carrefour or
Tesco's size could run to billions of pounds.
This may explain the size of writedown at Tesco.
The company blamed "accelerated recognition of commercial
income and delayed accrual of costs" within its UK food business
for the overstatement of its expected half-year profit.
Some analysts said the mistake could reflect grey areas that
sometimes exist when accounting for complex agreements, but
others were sceptical that such a big downgrade could have
resulted from a mere interpretational misunderstanding.
"This, in our view, is not all an accounting issue but more
a behavioural issue instilled by previous management," said Mike
Dennis, retail analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald in London.
Dennis and other analysts said they expected the problem was
linked to attempts by the previous leadership team, including
CEO Phil Clarke who lost his job in July, to revive the flagging
business. Analysts at Bernstein warned investors that the
irregularities had probably gone on for years "since the
pressure started on Tesco in 2011".
Reuters attempts to contact Clarke and former CFO Laurie
McIlwee were unsuccessful. Tesco declined to comment on whether
staff might have felt pressure to account for promotions
aggressively.
A MATTER OF JUDGMENT
Tesco gave little detail about what kinds of mistakes it
suspects were made, but analysts said the statement about
accelerated income recognition suggested a number of possible
mechanisms.
Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne, who was previously a
supply chain director of Tesco Asia, said managers - possibly
under pressure to improve earnings - might have brought forward
promotions and the right to book supplier rebates.
He said that managers might also have booked rebates that
bridged more than one period, in an earlier single period.
Sales forecasts could also have been a factor.
Rebates are often tied to volumes. Last year British media
reported that retailer John Lewis had told suppliers it expected
a 0.75 percent discount in prices, or a reduction of over 5
percent if sales rose by 50 percent. In such a scenario, exactly
how much rebate a manager could book would depend on the
projected sales growth.
John Lewis declined to comment on its programme.
David McCarthy, an analyst at HSBC, said slowing sales
growth at Tesco could have contributed to any inaccuracy in such
calculations. "We suspect Tesco may have been booking
promotional rebates based on historic precedent rather than on
current volumes," he said.
Peter Pope, Professor of Accounting at the London School of
Economics, said rebates were often tied to a retailer performing
certain tasks. This meant a manager might also wrongly recognise
revenues by booking them even when a supplier might feel they
have not been earned.
Several of these methods of improving earnings were flagged
up in the auditors' notes included in the Tesco, Morrisons,
Sainsbury and Ocado annual reports.
This highlighted, Pope said, how internal controls should be
there to avoid the kind of problems Tesco suffered. "Because
there is so much need for judgment and discretion to be
exercised, good internal audit procedures should really monitor
the veracity of all assumptions," he said.
($1 = 0.7779 euro)
($1 = 0.6102 British pound)
(Additional reporting by Kate Holton and James Davey; editing
by David Stamp)