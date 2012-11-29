BRIEF-Russia's Avtovaz says 2017 sales seen at more than 300,000 vehicles
* Raises Russian sales forecast to more than 300,000 vehicles in 2017, up from previous forecast of 280,000-300,000.
ISTANBUL Nov 29 Talks between Tesco Kipa , Turkish unit of the world's No.3 retailer Tesco , and Turkish grocer Uyum Gida on buying a majority stake in Uyum have failed, Uyum said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange on Thursday.
At the end of September Uyum had 55 stores in the Marmara region of Turkey, with the vast majority in Istanbul. Tesco had said it would look at other acquisition opportunities if talks with Uyum failed.
TOKYO, June 3 Toyota Motor Corp said on Saturday it had sold all shares in Tesla Inc by the end of 2016, having cancelled its tie-up with the U.S. luxury automaker to jointly develop electric vehicles.