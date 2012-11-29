ISTANBUL Nov 29 Talks between Tesco Kipa , Turkish unit of the world's No.3 retailer Tesco , and Turkish grocer Uyum Gida on buying a majority stake in Uyum have failed, Uyum said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange on Thursday.

At the end of September Uyum had 55 stores in the Marmara region of Turkey, with the vast majority in Istanbul. Tesco had said it would look at other acquisition opportunities if talks with Uyum failed.