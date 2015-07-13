July 13 UK-based digital education company TES Global appointed Brigitte Ricou-Bellan managing director, digital.

Ricou-Bellan joins from eBay Inc, where she started and led the company's online tickets marketplace StubHub International.

She has also worked at Dow Jones for five years, most recently as the vice president and managing director of the Dow Jones Enterprise Solutions Group. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)