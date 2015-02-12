By David Randall
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 12 How far does electric car maker
Tesla Motors Inc have to go to reach its goal of
matching Apple Inc's current market value? It would
take 26 years, based on rough calculations by Reuters, unless it
starts selling a lot more cars.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk surprised analysts on the company's
earnings call on Wednesday by saying that his company could be
worth $700 billion by 2025. That is roughly the same size as
Apple Inc, the most valuable company in the Standard and Poor's
500 index, is worth now.
Investors were quick to point out that reaching that goal
would require a jump of 2,700 percent in the value of Tesla's
shares, given its market value of $26.6 billion.
Actually, at its current annual production rate of 55,000
cars a year, the company would have to sell every car until 2040
to get to that market cap.
More likely, Musk expects the production rate to expand, but
the question is by how much? Today, every Tesla car represents
$463,636 in market cap. Assuming that ratio remains unchanged,
it would take sales of 1.45 million cars every year to justify a
$700 billion figure and the same investor faith in future
growth.
By Musk's 2025 target date, everyone who currently bought a
Tesla would have to convince 26 of his best friends and
relatives to buy one as well.
Toyota Motor Corp, by comparison, sold 10.2 million
cars worldwide last year. Each vehicle sold represented
approximately $21,681 in market value for the $221.1 billion
company.
Michael Mullaney, chief investment officer at Boston-based
Fiduciary Trust Co, said that the company's rich valuation is
the main reason he doesn't own shares.
"It probably is the next generation of cars, but it is
ridiculous when you consider what you're paying for as far as
future growth prospects," he said.
Tesla faces stiff competition from high-end car makers such
as BMW and Audi, who will eventually roll
out their own electric cars that are comparable to Tesla's, he
said. Apple, by comparison, has an easier path with selling $200
iPhones.
Tesla did not respond to a request for comment on this
story.
Shares of the company, which did not post a profit last
quarter, fell 5.6 percent in midday trading Thursday, and are
down 23 percent over the last six months.
(additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; editing by Linda
Stern and David Gregorio)