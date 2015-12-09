SYDNEY Dec 10 Tesla Motors Inc on Thursday listed Australia's largest power and gas retailer Origin Energy as one of the distributors for its solar battery storage product which the company is launching globally in two other countries.

Australia has the world's highest per capita penetration of rooftop solar technology, and Tesla's Powerwall is part of a green power system the company launched in May that would allow consumers to use solar panels to power their homes and recharge electric car batteries.

Tesla said other companies would also become Powerwall distributors in Australia, where soaring electricity prices, high solar panel uptake and plenty of sunshine make it an ideal market for solar battery storage products. It did not name these other firms in its initial statement.

Origin CEO Frank Calabria said the company would bundle the Powerwall with solar panels from Chinese firm Trina Solar Ltd and inverters from Israeli-based SolarEdge Technologies to form a "turnkey home energy solution".

The product will be available for installation from February 2016, he said in a statement.

More than 15 percent of Australia's 8.4 million households have rooftop solar technology, the world's highest per capita penetration, figures from the Energy Supply Association of Australia show.

Tesla is also launching the Powerwall in Germany and the United States. (Editing by Miral Fahmy)