SYDNEY Dec 10 Tesla Motors Inc on
Thursday listed Australia's largest power and gas retailer
Origin Energy as one of the distributors for its solar
battery storage product which the company is launching globally
in two other countries.
Australia has the world's highest per capita penetration of
rooftop solar technology, and Tesla's Powerwall is part of a
green power system the company launched in May that would allow
consumers to use solar panels to power their homes and recharge
electric car batteries.
Tesla said other companies would also become Powerwall
distributors in Australia, where soaring electricity prices,
high solar panel uptake and plenty of sunshine make it an ideal
market for solar battery storage products. It did not name these
other firms in its initial statement.
Origin CEO Frank Calabria said the company would bundle the
Powerwall with solar panels from Chinese firm Trina Solar Ltd
and inverters from Israeli-based SolarEdge Technologies
to form a "turnkey home energy solution".
The product will be available for installation from February
2016, he said in a statement.
More than 15 percent of Australia's 8.4 million households
have rooftop solar technology, the world's highest per capita
penetration, figures from the Energy Supply Association of
Australia show.
Tesla is also launching the Powerwall in Germany and the
United States.
