* Tesla unveils first Australian partners for solar battery
* Origin, Australia's biggest energy provider, signs up
* Australia an initial market for Powerwall, alongside US,
Germany
* More than 15 percent of Australian homes have solar power
(Adds comments, more suppliers)
By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY, Dec 10 Tesla Motors Inc on
Thursday listed Australia's largest power and gas retailer
Origin Energy as one of the distributors for its solar
battery storage product which the company is launching globally
in two other countries.
Australia has the world's highest per capita penetration of
rooftop solar technology, and Tesla's Powerwall is part of a
green power system the company launched in May that would allow
consumers to use solar panels to power their homes and recharge
electric car batteries.
Tesla also announced other Powerwall distributors in
Australia, where soaring electricity prices, high solar panel
uptake and plenty of sunshine make an ideal market for solar
battery storage products.
"Tesla Energy is working with solar installers, electricity
retailers and network providers to sell Powerwall in Australia.
This allows for customer choice and great reach to all
interested households," Tesla spokesman Heath Walker said.
Origin CEO Frank Calabria said the company would bundle the
Powerwall with solar panels from Chinese firm Trina Solar Ltd
and inverters from Israel-based SolarEdge Technologies
to form a "turnkey home energy solution".
The product will be available for installation from February
2016, he said in a statement.
Natural Solar, one of Australia's largest solar power
installers, was named as an initial partner.
"We see this opportunity as a chance to educate the public
on this ground-breaking technology and more. Australians are
among the world's early adopters of renewable energy
technology," Natural Solar Managing Director Chris Williams said
in a statement.
More than 15 percent of Australia's 8.4 million households
have rooftop solar technology, Energy Supply Association of
Australia figures show.
Tesla is also launching the Powerwall in Germany and the
United States.
(Editing by Stephen Coates)