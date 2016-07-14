FRANKFURT, July 14 Dutch vehicle approval
authority RDW has asked the United States National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for details of a fatal
Tesla crash to see if cars equipped with the autopilot function,
approved in Europe by RDW, are safe.
Revelations about the first fatal crash of a vehicle
operating in semi-autonomous driving mode have turned up
pressure on auto industry executives and regulators to ensure
that automated driving technology is deployed safely.
"We heard about it in the press at first. Of course we look
into it because it is important," Hans Lammers, RDW's manager
for vehicle admission and supervision, told Reuters on Thursday.
"It is an informal exchange," Lammers said, adding that RDW
will await the conclusions of the NHTSA before taking any
further steps. RDW was the authority which issued the
roadworthiness certificate for Tesla's Model S in Europe.
The European model deploys a different version of the
autopilot function than the one installed on the vehicle
involved in the fatal accident, Lammers said.
For the European model, RDW has no safety concerns if
drivers use the autopilot function as an assistance tool rather
than surrendering complete control of the vehicle to the
sophisticated cruise control system.
"We think there is nothing wrong with the system if
correctly used," Lammers said. Tesla has referred to its
autopilot function being in its "Beta" version, and Lammers
added this label was of no concern.
"From a functional point of view it is no different from
systems approved for other manufacturers," Lammers said, adding
that the Tesla owners manual clearly said it is a driver
assistance system.
"At this point there are no next steps. The system was
approved. If NHTSA comes up with a reason why it is not in line
with type approval requirements we would start looking into
that."
RDW is also in touch with Tesla, Lammers said.
