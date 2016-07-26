The interior of a Tesla Model S is shown in autopilot mode in San Francisco, California, U.S., April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandria Sage/Files

WASHINGTON A driver killed on May 7 in a crash in a Tesla using the car's Autopilot software was speeding, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Tuesday in its preliminary findings.

The preliminary report said the Model S was traveling at 74 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone at the time it struck a semi-truck hauling blueberries near Williston, Florida.

The report said the NTSB confirmed the Model S driver was using the advanced driver assistance features Traffic-Aware Cruise Control and Autosteer lane-keeping assistance at the time. The NTSB has not yet determined the probable cause for the crash.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by James Dalgleish)