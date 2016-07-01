July 1 Tesla Motors Inc's shares were
down about 2 percent in premarket trading, with at least one
analyst saying that worries stemming from the first fatality
involving the company's Autopilot system were based more on
perception than reality.
The incident, in which a man driving a Tesla Model S was
killed in a collision with a truck in Florida, has prompted an
investigation by federal highway safety regulators, the U.S.
government and Tesla said on Thursday.
Tesla said in a blog post that the crash was the first in
the more than 130 million miles that the semi-autonomous driving
system has been used. That compares with a fatality every 94
million miles for all vehicles in the United States, it said.
The company also said that customers were required to give
"explicit acknowledgement" that they realize Autopilot is new
technology still under development, otherwise the system will
remain off. Drivers are also told that they are required to keep
their hands on the wheel at all times.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Joseph Spak said the incident
presented more of a "headline risk" than real risk to Tesla.
"The bottom line is that no autonomous vehicle will ever be
perfect, to say nothing of semi-autonomous or TSLA's Autopilot
(which we would classify as low level semi-autonomous). The idea
of autonomous is that it's safer than a human driver."
"Bottom line, the media attention may weigh (the first major
incident was always a headline risk), but we don't think much
has changed," he said in a client note.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it
was investigating 25,000 Model S sedans equipped with the
Autopilot system.
Up to Thursday's close of $212.28, Tesla's shares had fallen
about 12 percent this year.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)