France's Renault hit by ransomware global cyber attack
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault was hit by the global ransomware cyber attack that has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries, a spokeswoman said on Saturday.
July 11 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Tesla Motors Inc for a possible securities law breach after the electric car maker failed to disclose a fatal crash in May, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
The SEC is scrutinizing whether Tesla should have disclosed the accident as a "material" event, or a development a reasonable investor would consider important, the WSJ said. (on.wsj.com/29Icppr)
"Tesla has not received any communication from the SEC regarding this issue. Our blog post last week provided the relevant information about this issue," a Tesla spokeswoman said in an email.
The fatal accident killed 40-year-old Joshua Brown, who was driving a Tesla Model S car in autopilot mode. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
LONDON, May 13 Britain's Conservative party will win a "Margaret Thatcher style" landslide in next month's national election unless the Labour party improves its poll ratings, according to Tom Watson, Labour's deputy leader.