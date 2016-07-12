SAN FRANCISCO, July 12 Tesla Motors Co said on Tuesday data suggested that a driver's hands were not on the wheel in a recent accident in Montana in which a Model X veered off the road and collided with a post.

The driver had enabled autosteer on an undivided mountain road, a Tesla spokesperson said in a short statement. The company said on Monday that it was looking into the crash.

"No force was detected on the steering wheel for over two minutes after autosteer was engaged," Tesla said, adding that it was contrary to the system's terms of use. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Writing by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)