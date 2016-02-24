Feb 24 Tesla Motors Inc said it would
tow its customers' cars for up to 500 miles to its nearest
service center in North America for free.
The company's service policy previously covered towing costs
for up to 50 miles for cars under warranty.
Tesla said earlier in February that it planned to deliver
80,000-90,000 Model S sedans and Model X SUVs in 2016.
The company's delivery forecast is 8 percent more than
market estimates, according to research firm FactSet
StreetAccount.
(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)