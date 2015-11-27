* Germany seen among most promising power-battery markets
By Vera Eckert and Christoph Steitz
FRANKFURT, Nov 27 If Elon Musk's vision of
millions of households producing all their own power becomes a
reality, it will probably happen first in Germany. But he will
face a battle for market share against local firms with years of
experience in renewable energy.
The South African-born entrepreneur's company Tesla
, best known for its electric cars, sparked global
interest in the idea of self-powered homes in April, when it
said it would start selling lithium-ion batteries for households
next year.
The batteries, called Powerwalls, connect to solar panels on
the roof of a house and aim to store enough power during the day
to drive kettles and washing machines at night, raising the
prospect that households one day will be able to rely fully on
clean energy and become independent of the power grid.
There are big challenges.
The technology does not yet allow most users to disconnect
from the grid - the German solar industry association BSW
estimates batteries currently raise solar power self-sufficiency
to at least 60 percent.
Then there is the price. Buying and installing solar panels
and batteries costs around 10,000 euros ($10,600) or more.
But the technology is improving, and costs falling, and some
analysts think Germany - with more solar panels than anywhere in
the world and sky-high power prices - could become the
industry's first mass-market.
"The business model of power batteries is becoming
increasingly attractive," said Norbert Schwieters, global
utilities leader at consultants PwC, noting market estimates
that sales in Germany could reach half a million within a
decade, up from around 25,000 now.
"LIFESTYLE GADGET"
If the market does take off, Musk will have a fight on his
hands against German companies with established retail networks
and years of experience managing solar equipment.
While acknowledging Musk's slick marketing - Powerwalls are
made at his "Gigafactory" in the Nevada Desert - some of these
rivals think he has created a buzz around home power storage
batteries that will ultimately work in their favour.
"Tesla has made sure that they're seen as a lifestyle
gadget," said Volker Wachenfeld, in charge of hybrid energy and
storage solutions at SMA Solar.
SMA Solar is one of a number of German companies with
ambitions in the market, including Sonnenbatterie, SENEC.IES and
Varta. Daimler Accumotive is also due to launch a
product, while Solarwatt, owned by major BMW
shareholder Stefan Quandt, says it is ready to join the fray.
Sonnenbatterie, whose backers include Germany's E-Capital
and Czech firm Inven Capital, has already sold around 8,500
batteries in Europe, mostly in Germany, but its ambitions go
further.
"The biggest challenge of our generation is the move to
renewable and inexpensive energy supply," said its 32-year-old
managing director, Philipp Schroeder. "I started this vision and
now want to take it to global success."
Schroeder knows Tesla well - he worked there until earlier
this year, leading its German and Austrian operations with a
brief to roll out a network of charging points for Tesla cars in
Germany. He jumped ship for his old employer Sonnenbatterie just
as Tesla was gearing up for its European home-battery push.
Tesla, which has made Germany one of its three launch
markets for Powerwalls, is ready for a fight, however. It has
struck partnerships with German companies Beegy and LichtBlick
in order to benefit from local expertise.
"Tesla is working with leading German and international
solar PV (photovoltaic) distributors and installers to offer
complete solar PV solutions including PV panels, a solar PV
inverter, and installation," it said.
IS THE PRICE RIGHT?
With the second-highest retail power costs in Europe, partly
the result of the government's break-neck push into renewables,
Germany's economy stands to gain massively if it can take a
chunk of its back-up grid capacity offline.
Germany boasts about 39 gigawatts (GW) of installed solar
capacity, bringing its total capacity to nearly 200 GW, more
than twice the level it theoretically needs.
Vast amounts of costly back-up power are required to kick in
when the sun doesn't shine. If homes, offices and factories can
store their solar power, many of the country's power stations
can be scrapped and transmission systems do not have to be
extended at billions of euros of cost.
Incentives for solar power producers to feed surplus
supplies into the national grid are set to end in 2021,
providing a reason for them to store more power themselves.
"First it was technology aficionados, today it is a broad
number of home owners," Herbert Schein, CEO of Varta
Microbattery, said of the growing interest in power batteries.
Schein estimates sales at Varta's energy storage unit have
doubled this year. "In the future we will add small companies
and farmers," he said.
Battery systems of various suppliers may differ, but costs
overall have fallen and lithium-ion battery packs are the norm,
having pushed aside lead batteries.
With a slim, curved appearance and made to be wall-mounted,
Tesla's Powerwall is designed to appeal to style-conscious
consumers who agree with co-founder and CEO Musk's statement
that traditional batteries "suck".
The batteries offered by most German providers can be placed
in basements, common in German homes, and take up no more space
than a small refrigerator. Smaller batteries can be wall-mounted
too.
The batteries start selling at about 1,000 euros per
kilowatt peak (kWp) - the level at which experts say the
technology makes economic sense for buyers - with an average
four-person household usually needing a 5 kWp system.
Tesla says the 7 kWp Powerwall will cost 3,615 euros
wholesale, including value added tax.
Sonnenbatterie this week announced a 3,599 euro small
battery - a discounted price available if the buyer joins the
company's SonnenCommunity scheme. It offers a full home solar
power and storage system at 9,000-13,000 euros.
($1 = 0.9448 euros)
