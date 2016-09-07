SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 7 Tesla Motors Inc
said on Wednesday it had entered into an agreement with Deutsche
Bank whereby the electric car maker can borrow up to $300
million for its vehicle leasing program, part of a broader
effort to bolster the company's finances.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, Tesla said the new liquidity meant its own cash
requirements for its direct leasing program would be
"significantly reduced."
It would thus need to raise correspondingly fewer funds from
the public market, Tesla said, as it gears up for its
much-anticipated Model 3 mass-market vehicle.
The amount outstanding from the loan and security agreement
is due on Sept 20, 2018.
Tesla, which burned through over $600 million of cash in the
first half of the year, faces a cash crunch as it ramps up
manufacturing capacity for the Model 3 next year and completes
construction of its massive "Gigafactory" battery factory in
Nevada.
Moreover, Tesla's planned $2.6 billion acquisition of
SolarCity, which itself has pressing cash needs, will
add to its liquidity issues. Combined, the two companies' debt
totaled $5.43 billion with a combined cash burn of $830 million
last year.
In August, the company said it had $3.25 billion in
principal sources of liquidity as of June 30, 2016, but in July
it repaid $678 million on a revolving credit line and planned to
redeem $411 million of 2018 convertible notes, warning it could
spend more on the securities.
The company also warned that the value of its secured assets
had limited its ability to borrow under its asset-based
revolving credit agreement with a syndicate of banks.
(Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Sandra Maler)