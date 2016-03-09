DETROIT, March 9 The Virginia Automobile Dealers
Association (VADA) on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Tesla
Motors Inc and Virginia state officials to keep the
electric car maker from opening a second dealership in the
state.
The VADA claims in the suit filed in circuit court in
Fairfax County, Virginia, that Tesla and the state's Department
of Motor Vehicles commissioner, Richard D. Holcomb, are
violating a 2013 agreement that Tesla could not consider owning
and operating a second dealership in Virginia until at least
August 2017.
Tesla has a dealership in Tysons Corner in the relatively
affluent area of northern Virginia near Washington, D.C., which
opened in February 2015.
Don Hall, president of the VADA, said in an interview with
Reuters that Tesla and the Virginia DMV tried to keep the VADA
in the dark about Tesla's efforts to open a second dealership.
The suit claims that Holcomb named a hearing officer for a
DMV hearing of the Tesla request and that a hearing is set for
March 31.
"They tried to get this done very quickly, in the dark of
the night, in hopes that no one could know about it," Hall said.
A member of his organization learned of a real estate deal
for property in Richmond for a Tesla store, alerting him to the
request and, eventually, the lawsuit filed on Wednesday, Hall
said.
Calls to Tesla and to the Virginia Department of Motor
Vehicles were not immediately returned on Wednesday afternoon.
Tesla has been fighting for the right to own and operate its
own dealerships, and has sought to open its own stores in
several states despite franchise laws that do not allow, in most
cases, a manufacturer to own and operate an auto dealership.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Sandra Maler)