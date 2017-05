A Tesla logo is seen on media day at the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Elon Musk's Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) said on Tuesday customers placing new orders for Model 3 cars will be able to take deliveries only from 2018.

Customers who have already booked a Model 3 will get the car in 2017 as per the company's original plan, spokeswoman Alexis Georgeson told Reuters.

CNBC had earlier reported that deliveries of all Model 3, including those booked previously, had been pushed to mid-2018 or later. cnb.cx/2ehXuRY

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)