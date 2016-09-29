FRANKFURT, Sept 29 A Tesla car whose
driver said he was using the "Autopilot" driving assistance
system crashed into a bus on a motorway in northern Germany on
Wednesday, police in the German town of Ratzeburg said on
Thursday.
"The car driver said he had used the car's Autopilot. It now
has to be investigated why this did not work," police said in a
statement, adding that the Tesla driver was slightly injured and
none of the 29 bus passengers was hurt.
The police statement said the 50-year-old Tesla driver from
Brandenburg drove into the back of the Danish tour bus as it was
returning to the inside lane after overtaking.
The police were not immediately reachable by phone for
further questions after hours on Thursday.
Tesla was not immediately reachable for comment on the
accident.
Tesla's Autopilot, introduced last October, has been the
focus of intense scrutiny since it was revealed in July that a
Tesla Model S driver was killed while using the technology in a
May 7 collision with a truck in Florida.
The Silicon Valley automaker said this month it was updating
the semi-autonomous driving system with new limits on hands-off
driving and other improvements.
