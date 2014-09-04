By Sandra Chereb
CARSON CITY, Nevada, Sept 4 Tesla Motors Inc
has selected Nevada as the site for a $5-billion
battery factory that will be key to its next generation of
electric cars, Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval announced on
Thursday.
The California-based electric car maker is still hammering
out the final details on the plant that will crank out cheaper
and more efficient battery packs for Tesla's future cars,
including the $35,000 Model 3 that is due in 2017.
Japan's Panasonic Corp will produce lithium ion
cells for battery packs and will fund part of the cost of the
plant, which is considered an important part of Tesla's
ambitions of taking on major automakers. California, Texas,
Arizona and New Mexico were also in competition for the plant.
(Reporting by Sandra Schereb; Editing by Bernard Orr)