Jan 4 Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc
has started mass production of lithium-ion battery
cells at its gigafactory in Nevada along with Japan's Panasonic
Corp, the company said on Wednesday.
The cylindrical "2170 cells", which will be used to power
Tesla's energy storage products and the new Model 3 sedan, have
been jointly designed by Tesla and Panasonic, its longstanding
battery partner.
The gigafactory will initially produce battery cells for the
company's Powerwall 2 and Powerpack 2 energy products, Tesla
said.
The production of cells for Tesla's first mass-market car,
the Model 3, is expected to begin in the second quarter.
The company said the gigafactory will produce 35
gigawatt-hours per year of lithium-ion battery cells by 2018.
At peak production, the gigafactory is expected to employ
6,500 workers and create between 20,000 and 30,000 additional
jobs in the surrounding regions, Tesla said.
