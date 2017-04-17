BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Emergency workers were investigating a hazardous material spill at Tesla Inc's Gigafactory battery plant in Nevada on Monday, but there were no significant injuries and no threat to the public, authorities said.
"There was no threat to the public, no plumes or anything," said Joe Curtis, director of emergency management for Nevada's Storey County, who said the fire department was on the scene identifying the spilled hazardous material.
Curtis said the incident was isolated to a small area of the sprawling building located outside of Sparks, Nevada, which is ramping up production of batteries for the electric vehicle maker. Tesla did not immediately return an email seeking comment. (Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by David Gregorio)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.