Nov 2 Tesla Motors Inc had an
obligation to pay a total of about $1.7 billion to Japan's
Panasonic Corp as of Sept. 30 for electric vehicle
battery cells made at Tesla's gigafactory in Nevada, the
carmaker said in a regulatory filing.
Panasonic, Tesla's longstanding battery partner, agreed in
2014 to invest in equipment, machinery and other manufacturing
tools at the gigafactory, which will make cylindrical
lithium-ion cells for Tesla's cars.
Tesla has said it expects to start making batteries at the
$5 billion plant by the end of the year.
The batteries will be used initially in Tesla's energy
products and later in its cars. (bit.ly/2fcg6nq)
Tesla also said on Wednesday it had incurred about $608
million of costs for its gigafactory as of Sept. 30.
The company said in August it expected to spend about $520
million on the construction of the plant in all of 2016.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)