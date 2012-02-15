* Tesla says it can reach profitability by 2013

* Describes 2012 as "year of two halves"

* Says 90 pct of 2012 revenue to come after Model S deliveries

DETROIT, Feb 15 Tesla Motors Inc will develop a full powertrain for an all-electric Mercedes Benz, representing a deepening of the electric carmaker's partnership with Daimler AG.

The company also predicted that its annual revenue could nearly triple this year spurred by deliveries of its premium electric sedan, the Model S, which begin in July.

Tesla, led by Chief Executive Elon Musk, has yet to report a quarterly profit, but based on current plans, the company said it has enough liquidity to reach profitability by 2013.

As part of the expanded deal with Daimler, the company will build the motor, gearbox and other elements of the powertrain. Until now, Tesla sold battery packs and chargers to Daimler. Tesla also makes an electric powertrain system for Toyota Motor Co's electric RAV4.

Business from Toyota and Daimler, both investors in Tesla, and sales of Tesla's electric sports car Roadster represent most of Tesla's annual revenue. That is expected to change when deliveries of the Model S begin this year.

Tesla expects its 2012 revenue will be between $550 million to $600 million based on expectations that Tesla will deliver 5,000 Model S sedans. Its 2011 revenue was $204 million.

In a release, the company described 2012 as "a year of two halves for Tesla." Ninety percent of the company's revenue this year will come after Model S deliveries begin.

Last week, Tesla revealed its Model X, a luxury crossover built on the Model S platform. Production is expected in late 2013 and the company is expecting to build 10,000 to 15,000 a year.

The Model X is outfitted with Falcon doors that are hinged at the top of the vehicle, an unusual feature in the segment.

As of the end of December there have been 8,000 Model S reservations. Tesla has received requests for more than 500 reservations for the Model X.

The carmaker reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $81.5 million or 78 cents per share. A year earlier, Tesla reported a loss of about $51 million, or 54 cents per share.