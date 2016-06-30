June 30 The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration said on Thursday it is opening a preliminary
investigation into 25,000 Tesla Motors Model S cars
after a fatal crash involving a vehicle using the "Autopilot"
mode.
The agency said the crash came in a 2015 Model S operating
with automated driving systems engaged, and "calls for an
examination of the design and performance of any driving aids in
use at the time of the crash." It is the first step before the
agency could seek to order a recall if it believed the vehicles
were unsafe.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)