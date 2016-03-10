DETROIT, March 10 Tesla Motor Co said
it will "vigorously defend" against a lawsuit filed by the
Virginia Automobile Dealers Association (VADA) that seeks to
keep the electric carmaker from opening and operating a second
company-owned dealership in Virginia.
Tesla has sought to open its own stores in several states
despite franchise laws that, in most cases, do not allow, a
manufacturer to own and operate an auto dealership.
Tesla in an emailed statement on Thursday said the VADA
lawsuit "is entirely without merit."
"Tesla has always complied with the terms of the parties'
settlement agreement" reached in 2013 that allowed the carmaker
to open a dealership in northern Virginia, the company said. A
Tesla dealership opened in February 2015 in Tysons Corner, a
suburb of Washington, D.C.
Tesla said in its statement that the 2013 agreement does not
prohibit it from opening future dealerships. VADA takes the
opposite position in its lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Fairfax
County, Virginia.
The 2013 agreement was reached as a compromise between
Tesla, the commissioner of the Virginia Division of Motor
Vehicles and the VADA.
"We will vigorously defend against VADA's lawsuit and
continue to fight for our customers and consumer freedom in
Virginia," Tesla said in its statement.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Leslie Adler)