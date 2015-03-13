DETROIT, March 13 Electric carmaker Tesla Motors has reassigned its global sales chief and is looking to hire executives to run sales operations in Asia, North America and Europe, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Jerome Guillen, vice president of global sales and service, will return to a customer-satisfaction role, according to Bloomberg.

Tesla officials were not immediately available to comment, but the company told Bloomberg that Guillen was not demoted and remains part of the senior executive team reporting to Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk. The company also told Bloomberg it was interviewing candidates for the three regional sales positions.

"Once they are on board, Jerome's focus will be on post-sales activity from delivery to long-term customer care, where he has done an incredible job," Tesla said in a statement to Bloomberg. "He has taken Tesla to the highest service satisfaction of any company in the auto industry by far." (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)