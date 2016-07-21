July 21 Tesla Motors Inc chief Elon
Musk's ambitious new "master plan" provided a vision of the
company as a leader in sustainable energy, but lacked details on
how the plan would be funded and executed.
Musk sketched out a plan on Wednesday for an integrated
carbon-free energy enterprise offering a wider range of
vehicles, including a commercial truck and a public bus, as well
as products and services beyond electric cars and batteries.
"The plan is like before - or like much of what Tesla does -
long on exciting visions of the future and short on financial
details," Barclays Capital analyst Brian Johnson said in a note
to clients.
Tesla shares were nearly flat at $229.20 in premarket
trading on Thursday. They have risen 5 percent since July 8,
after Musk said he was working on a second master plan.
In a blog post titled "Master Plan, Part Deux", Musk also
restated his argument that Tesla should acquire solar panel
installer SolarCity Corp. Both Tesla and SolarCity are
burning through cash.
"At a high level the document is aimed at explaining how
(Tesla's) actions fit into a "larger picture" of accelerating
the advent of sustainable energy," said Deutsche Bank analyst
Rod Lache, who rates Tesla a "hold".
"The document is relatively short on details, and it does
not contain any economic or financial objectives," he said
adding that these details would be needed when the company
needed to raise funds.
In May, Tesla sold about $1.7 billion in new shares to fund
its projects, particularly to accelerate the development of its
new Model 3 car lineup and reach a production pace of 500,000
vehicles a year by 2018.
Musk's original strategy from 2006 included a plan to build
a sports car, use the profits from that to build an affordable
car and then a more affordable car, along with providing
sustainable energy products. (bit.ly/2aehkN8)
In delivering on its original master plan, Tesla "...has dug
a $4.2 billion hole on the financial side that has necessitated
a series of fund raises totaling $6.2 billion," Barclays'
Johnson noted. He rates Tesla "underweight" and has a $165 price
target on the stock.
"It's beyond us how much fundraising Tesla will need to
carry out this master plan."
(Reporting by Tenzin Pema in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani
Ghosh and Savio D'Souza)