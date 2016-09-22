UPDATE 4-Sweden drops Assange investigation, UK police says he still faces arrest
* Swedish prosecutor drops investigation into allegation of rape
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 Tesla Motors Inc filed suit Thursday in U.S. District Court in Michigan against Governor Rick Snyder and other state officials over the state's refusal to allow the Palo Alto, California automaker to sell vehicles directly to consumers.
The suit comes days after the state rejected the electric vehicle manufacturer's application to directly sell vehicles to consumers. Unlike other automakers, Tesla does not sell vehicles through franchised dealers. Tesla's suit says it is seeking on an expedited basis an order that it is "entitled to a vehicle dealer license." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Ford Motor Co said Friday it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of powertrains.