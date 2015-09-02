(New throughout, adds delivery date)

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 2 Tesla Motors Inc said on Wednesday it would begin delivering its first luxury electric crossovers, the Model X Signature series, on Sept. 29 to customers who have already reserved the sport utility vehicles.

The premium-priced special version of the Model X, eagerly awaited since it was announced in early 2012, will be priced between $132,000 and $144,000, a Tesla spokeswoman said.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted that the first production cars would be handed over Sept. 29 at the company's factory in Fremont, California.

It is customary for automakers to debut higher-priced versions of their cars before introducing standard models.

Tesla has been spending heavily ahead of the launch of the Model X, its first battery-powered SUV to follow the Model S sedan to market, even as it develops a cheaper, mass-market vehicle starting at $35,000, the Model 3.

Musk tweeted that the Model 3 would begin production in "about two years."

The limited-edition Signature series cars, which will be available in a unique red color not offered for the standard Model X, include such features as self-parking and enhanced sound. Optional add-ons include packages for subzero weather or towing. (Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and David Gregorio)