SHANGHAI/BEIJING Aug 6 U.S. electric carmaker
Tesla Motors Inc said it has "completely and amicably"
resolved a trademark dispute in China, removing a hurdle that
had threatened CEO Elon Musk's ambition to expand rapidly in the
world's biggest auto market.
It is the second time Tesla has announced an end to the
dispute with Chinese businessman Zhan Baosheng, who registered
the "Tesla" trademark before the Palo Alto, California-based
carmaker came to China.
Tesla said in January that the issue had been resolved, but
last month, Zhan moved to bring Tesla to court.
A complete solution to the long-standing trademark dispute
would remove an obstacle to Tesla's growth plan in China, which
billionaire co-founder Musk expects to become the company's
biggest global market next year.
Beijing has unveiled a slew of incentives, including
purchase subsidies and tax cuts, to accelerate sales of electric
cars, a market also targeted by Volkswagen and BMW
.
"Mr. Zhan has agreed to have the Chinese authorities
complete the process of canceling the Tesla trademarks that he
had registered or applied for, at no cost to Tesla," Tesla said
in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday.
Separately, Tesla and Zhan have also reached commercial
terms for the transfer to Tesla of certain domain names,
including tesla.cn and teslamotors.cn, the company said,
declining to give financial details.
"Tesla looks forward to continuing to grow its business in
China and to expanding the impact of electric vehicles in this
very important market," Tesla said in the statement.
Tesla's trademark dispute underscores a thorny issue faced
by foreign companies doing business in China. Global companies
like Apple Inc, Koninklijke Philips NV and
Unilever NV, have all been embroiled in trademark
disputes in the country in the past.
Based in China's southern province of Guangdong, Zhan
registered the trademarks to the Tesla name in both English and
Chinese in 2006. He had in the past sought to sell the label to
the U.S. company but negotiations collapsed.
"Tesla has successfully concluded an agreement with Mr. Zhan
Baosheng to completely and amicably resolve the dispute between
the parties," Tesla said in Wednesday's statement. "These
actions remove any doubt with respect to Tesla's undisputed
rights to its trademarks in China."
(Editing by Matt Driskill)