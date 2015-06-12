June 12 Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc said on Friday that along with its subsidiary, Tesla Motors Netherlands B.V., it had entered into a $500 million senior secured asset-based revolving credit agreement.

The agremeent was signed with a group of banks, including Deutsche Bank, Bank of America, the company said. (1.usa.gov/1L5WCgc)

In May, the company unveiled Tesla Energy - storage systems or batteries for homes, companies and utilities aimed at expanding its business beyond electric vehicles. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)