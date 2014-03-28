March 28 U.S. safety regulators said they had
closed an investigation into electric sports car maker Tesla
Motors Inc's popular Model S sedans.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
began investigations into the company's Model S luxury electric
cars in November after three cars caught fire.
"A defect trend has not been identified," the regulator said
on its website. (r.reuters.com/tyn97v)
"The closing of the investigation does not constitute a
finding by NHTSA that a safety-related defect does not exist."
